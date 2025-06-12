2 people found dead inside San Marcos home

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (KGTV) – Sheriff’s homicide detectives are investigating the deaths of two people in a San Marcos home.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Office said deputies on Wednesday were called to a home in the 1300 block of Miracielo Court at around 3 p.m. after a report of two unresponsive people inside.

Responding deputies went to the home and confirmed “two deceased persons inside with no obvious signs of trauma.”

No additional details on the discovery and the cause of death were available.

Sheriff’s officials said the agency’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation “due to the suspicious nature of the incident.”

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact the Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 or 858-868-3200.

Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.