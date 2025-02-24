2 people found dead in east Chula Vista apartment unit

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – Police are investigating the deaths of two people who were discovered deceased in their east Chula Vista apartment unit last week.

According to the Chula Vista Police Department, on Feb. 21 at around 2:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Paseo Carina “to investigate a call of suspicious circumstances.”

Police stated, “The caller, a resident of the same townhouse community, had several concerns about a specific apartment including not seeing the residents for weeks.”

Officers arrived at the apartment unit for a welfare check and found a 57-year-old man and 71-year-old woman -- believed to be the residents of the unit -- dead. The deceased individuals were not identified.

Police did not release any further details on the case; the department said the Crimes of Violence Unit is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.