2 people escape upside down car just before SUV slams into it on ramp to SR-125

LA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) – Two people escaped serious injury early Tuesday morning after a rollover vehicle crash on Interstate 8 in La Mesa.

The California Highway Patrol said the crash happened just before 1:30 a.m. on westbound I-8 on the transition ramp to southbound state Route 125.

A blue sedan, for reasons unknown, struck a barrier and then overturned on the on-ramp.

With the car upside down, the two occupants were able to get out of the wreckage safely just before an oncoming SUV crashed into it.

The two people were taken to the hospital to get checked out, while the SUV’s driver did not sustain any injuries.

Due to the crash, the ramp was briefly shut down.

The incident is under CHP investigation.