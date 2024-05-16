2 people detained in connection with Sherman Heights rollover crash

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Two people were detained early Thursday morning in connection with a suspected hit-and-run rollover crash in San Diego’s Sherman Heights neighborhood.

San Diego Police said a crash involving a Hyundai and a parked Toyota Prius happened at around 2:30 a.m. in the 500 block of 21st Street.

For unknown reasons, the Hyundai struck the parked car and flipped onto its side, leaving the Prius with extensive damage.

A witness who saw the collision told police a man arrived at the scene to help the Hyundai’s female driver, and then both of them left the area.

SDPD officers located the pair a few blocks away on Imperial Avenue and detained them for questioning.

As of 9 a.m., no arrests have been made.