2 pedestrians injured by hit and run driver in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Two pedestrians are hospitalized Saturday after a hit and run driver struck them as they were crossing the street in the Kensington neighborhood of San Diego.

San Diego Police Department officers responded to a persons down call at 11:09 p.m. Friday in the 4100 block of Adams Avenue where they learned an unidentified person driving a white sedan northbound on Kensington Drive had turned right onto Adams where they hit a 32 -year- woman and a 31-year-old man who were walking southbound across Adams, police said.

The driver struck both pedestrians and fled the scene, driving away east on Adams Avenue, according to the police department. The female pedestrian sustained a fractured pelvis and the male pedestrian sustained various abrasions.

It is unknown whether alcohol was a factor in the collisions.

Officers from the department's Traffic Division area investigating the collision and anyone with information related to it was asked to call 858- 495-7800 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

