2 pedestrians crossing Harbor Drive in Point Loma hit and killed

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Two pedestrians were hit and killed by a vehicle in the Point Loma area Wednesday evening.

San Diego Harbor Police received a call just before 6 p.m. of two people that were struck in the 5000 block of North Harbor Drive.

When officers arrived, they found two victims who appeared to be in their 50s or 60s on the ground, unresponsive.

The department said that the pair was crossing the street when they were hit and died at the scene.

A large stretch of roadway is closed down during the investigation.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and is being questioned by police.

This is a developing story check back for updates.