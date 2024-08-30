2 motorists arrested at DUI checkpoint in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - Two motorists were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, one for drugs, the other for alcohol, at a checkpoint on Third Avenue, the Chula Vista Police Department said Friday.

Officers conducted the DUI and driver license checkpoint from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Third Avenue, according to a CVPD statement.

Out of 2,311 vehicles that traveled through the checkpoint, 462 vehicles were screened and four drivers were given tests for sobriety, the CVPD reported. Two drivers allegedly failed the tests, with one arrested on suspicion of DUI drugs and the other for DUI alcohol, the statement said.

A total of 18 citations were issued to drivers who were unlicensed or had a suspended license. Officers impounded three vehicles.

Funding for the checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

