2 motorcyclists injured in Pacific Beach hit-and-run crash

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Two motorcyclists were injured in Pacific Beach when they were struck by a motorist who left the scene, the San Diego Police Department said Thursday.

A 22-year-old man and a 23-year-old man were riding their motorcycles eastbound on Grand Avenue at 10:27 p.m. Wednesday when they were both struck broadside by someone driving westbound on Grand Avenue in a 2002 Honda Civic, according to SDPD Officer John Buttle.

The Civic made a left turn onto southbound Bayard Street in front of the two motorcyclists, Buttle said.

One motorcyclist complained of pain and the other sustained two broken fingers, bruising to his pelvis and bladder. The injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.

SDPD Traffic Division officers responded and were investigating the collision.

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.