2 more restaurant burglaries in Tierrasanta under investigation

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- It's a call no business owner wants to get, but it's now a familiar one in San Diego’s Tierrasanta neighborhood.

Sangucheria Peruvian Street Food on Santo Road is the latest business hit by a man who used a tool to break into the establishment.

Sangucheria’s owners said they are now left with hundreds of dollars worth of damages and less cash on hand.

A security camera captured the moments when a man who looked like he was carrying a sledgehammer broke into the Peruvian restaurant early Monday morning.

“Violated; I feel sad. I cannot believe that people do that," said Sangucheria co-owner Fabiola Douvrava.

Douvrava had to clean up the mess that the burglar left behind.

"We're going to spend some money, probably; it's going to be out of our pockets because I don't know if this is going to be enough for the insurance company to cover. It's going to damage us at least $2,000-$3,000," she said.

Douvrava’s business wasn't the only one hit Monday morning, as several shops away a Dairy Queen was broken into.

Earlier this month, a burglar broke into a business in the same shopping center in a similar way.

Last week, two other businesses were hit just a six-minute drive away.

"The only thing is just to keep an eye on each other and try to help each other. That's all we can do," Douvrava said.

There is no word on whether the burglaries are related.

ABC 10 News reached out to the San Diego Police Department for more information about Monday’s break-ins, but the department did not respond as of this publication of this story.