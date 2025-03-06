2 men sought in theft of $15K in jewelry, coins from home at Ramona winery

RAMONA, Calif. (KGTV) – Two men are being sought in connection with a February home burglary at a Ramona winery in which nearly $15,000 in jewelry and collectible coins were taken.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Office said on Feb. 23, at around 4 p.m., two men entered a home at Hatfield Creek Vineyards and Winery — in the 1600 block of state Route 78 — and took the items (similar to the ones in the photos below).

The two thieves were described as heavyset.

San Diego County Crime Stoppers

Sheriff’s officials added: “Sheriff's Deputies also received reports from two nearby wineries about suspicious persons seen on their properties on the same day between 3:45 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. An investigation later revealed no thefts took place at those wineries, so no crime reports were filed.”

In light of the incident, deputies are conducting extra patrols at wineries in the Ramona area as a precaution.

Anyone with information on the case or the stolen items is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 858-868-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the case.