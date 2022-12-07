2 men shot in Spring Valley neighborhood

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) – Authorities are investigating a shooting in a Spring Valley neighborhood that left two people injured.

At around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, San Diego County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 3600 block of South Bonita Street in response to reports of gunfire.

Sheriff’s officials said deputies located a man with a gunshot wound to his leg and another man with multiple gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to the hospital for treatment and are expected to survive, according to officials.

Details on what led to the shooting were not immediately known and a description of the suspected gunman was available.