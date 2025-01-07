2 men arrested after police chase ends in Normal Heights

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department says officers arrested two men after an overnight chase that ended in Normal Heights. SDPD said they assisted San Diego State University police with the pursuit.

During the chase, the two suspects tried to ditch the truck they were driving, which had a motorcycle strapped in the truck bed, right near Adams Elementary School.

The ABC 10News Breaking News Tracker caught the exact moment the two men were caught and arrested.

As of 5:45 a.m. Tuesday, it's unclear when and where the pursuit first started or why police were trying to pull over the truck.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC 10News as our team of journalists gathers the latest information.