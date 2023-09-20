2 killed, dog rescued after head-on collision on SR-76 in Pala area

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Two people were killed and a dog was rescued early Wednesday morning following a head-on collision in the Pala area of San Diego’s North County.

The two-vehicle wreck occurred just after midnight on state Route 76 at Pala Mission Road, near Pala Casino, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP officers at the scene believe a maroon Nissan Xterra SUV was traveling on SR-76 when, for unknown reasons, it crossed into the opposite lane and struck a white Toyota SUV head-on.

A man and woman in the Toyota were pronounced dead at the scene. They were not immediately identified.

ABC 10News learned Pala Reservation security cameras captured the crash, but also the Nissan’s driver getting out of the vehicle and laying on the roof of his damaged SUV.

The Nissan’s driver was taken to the hospital with injuries of unknown severity.

A pit bull that was pulled from the wrecked Nissan SUV was taken into custody by animal control officers. The dog was expected to be OK.

Investigators are trying to determine if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.