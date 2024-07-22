2 injured in shooting at Chula Vista taco shop

Watch Now
Posted at 9:47 PM, Jul 21, 2024

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — Police said two people were injured during a shooting at a Chula Vista taco shop Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Hilltop Drive, where two individuals got into an argument at Tu Taco Taco shop, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital and are in stable condition, said the CVPD Watch Commander.

Homicide detectives are still working at the scene. There is no information on the suspect yet.

