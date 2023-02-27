2 teens injured in Imperial Beach rollover crash

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) – Two teenagers were rushed to the hospital early Monday morning following a vehicle crash in Imperial Beach.

San Diego County sheriff’s officials said the single-vehicle rollover crash happened in the 700 block of Palm Avenue just after 12:30 a.m.

Witnesses told sheriff’s officials that a Toyota RAV-4 was heading eastbound on Palm Avenue “at a high rate of speed when it lost control just west of the SR-75 & Palm Avenue junction.”

According to officials, the vehicle hit a curb, rolled over, and hit several light posts before it came to rest in the eastbound lanes.

A bystander helped in removing a female passenger from the wreckage, and fire crews used the Jaws of Life to extricate the male driver.

The driver and passenger – identified by officials as minors – were taken to the hospital via ambulance. Their injuries were considered serious.

Sheriff’s officials said alcohol was not a factor in the crash, but it is believed that excessive speed may have led to the wreck.

It was initially reported by a witness the vehicle struck a bicyclist, but no one could locate an injured bicyclist in the area, officials reported.

Any witnesses are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 with information and or Imperial Beach Traffic Deputy K. Silli at 619-498-2400.