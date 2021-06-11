2 hurt in shooting outside of Lemon Grove nightclub

LEMON GROVE, Calif. (KGTV) – Two people were injured in a shooting that took place outside of a Lemon Grove nightclub, San Diego County Sheriff’s Department officials said.

Deputies were called to 7662 Broadway just before 2 a.m. after a fight between 10-20 people in the parking lot of Dirk’s Niteclub evolved into a shooting.

It remains unclear how many people opened fire, but sheriff’s officials said a man and woman were struck by gunfire. They were taken to the hospital with injuries considered non-life threatening.

Sheriff’s officials said they received a report that the suspected shooter or shooters left the scene on a motorcycle, but a description was not available.

No other injuries were reported.