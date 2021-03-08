Driver arrested in wrong-way crash on SR-94

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Two drivers were hospitalized Monday morning following a wrong-way collision on state Route 94 in San Diego’s Emerald Hills area.

The crash happened just after 3:20 a.m. on eastbound SR-94 near Federal Boulevard, the California Highway Patrol said.

Witnesses reported seeing a Nissan Altima traveling westbound on the eastbound lanes near the SR-125/SR-94 transition. A short time later, the wrong-way driver slammed head-on into a silver Volkswagen.

At least one witness pulled over to help the injured drivers before emergency crews arrived.

The two drivers were taken to the hospital with moderate injuries; they were the only occupants in their respective vehicles.

No other injuries were reported.

Late Monday morning, the CHP announced the driver of the Altima was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The wreck led to the closure of all eastbound SR-94 lanes at Federal Boulevard for several hours. Lanes were reopened by 6 a.m.