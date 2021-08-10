2 drivers hurt in wrong-way, head-on collision on I-5

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A wrong-way collision on Interstate 5 in the Bay Ho area sent two drivers to the hospital.

The crash happened at around 11:45 p.m. Monday on northbound I-5, near state Route 163.

Witnesses told the ABC 10News Breaking News Tracker that a silver SUV was traveling southbound on the northbound lanes when it collided head-on with a white SUV. The white SUV the struck a red pickup truck.

The drivers of both SUVs were taken to the hospital with injuries of unknown severity.

No other injuries were immediately reported.

ABC 10News learned the California Highway Patrol is looking into the possibility DUI was a factor in the crash.