Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

2 drivers hurt in head-on collision on SR-94 in Jamul

items.[0].image.alt
KGTV
jamul_94_crash_red_car_030421.jpg
jamul_94_crash_blue_car_030421.jpg
Posted at 11:29 AM, Mar 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-04 14:29:30-05

JAMUL, Calif. (CNS) - Two drivers suffered serious injuries in a head-on crash Thursday morning in Jamul, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 5:25 a.m. on state Route 94, just east of Vista Sage Lane, California Highway Patrol Officer Travis Garrow said.

A 20-year-old Chula Vista man behind the wheel of a westbound 1999 Honda Civic that crossed over into the eastbound lane and slammed head-on into a 2017 Subaru WRX driven by a 22-year-old San Diego man, Garrow said.

Both drivers were taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego for treatment of serious injuries, which were not believed to be life-threatening, the officer said.

Intoxication was not a factor in the crash, Garrow said.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP

JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP