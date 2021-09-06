2 children pulled from burning garage in Serra Mesa

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Two young children were rushed to the hospital after a fire erupted in a garage at a Serra Mesa apartment complex late Sunday evening.

At around 11:40 p.m., San Diego Fire-Rescue Department crews were called to the 3200 block of Murray Ridge Road in response to a fire burning an apartment unit’s detached garage.

A worker at a nearby gas station told ABC 10News he saw the smoke, so he and a customer rushed to the scene to help.

The worker and customer arrived and heard screaming coming from the garage. The pair kicked in the garage door and found two boys inside.

The good Samaritans pulled the boys from the garage, but ABC 10News learned both kids suffered burn injuries and one of them had passed out.

A woman identified as the boys’ mother drove up to the scene and helped the men take the children from the garage. Flames from the blaze then quickly engulfed the woman’s car, but she was not injured.

Both children were taken to UC San Diego Medical Center for treatment, but their conditions are unknown as of 6 a.m. Monday.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire before it spread to other units.

The cause is under investigation.