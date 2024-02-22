2 bodies discovered in Tijuana River Valley in San Ysidro

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Two bodies were discovered under a bridge in the Tijuana River Valley in San Ysidro, according to San Diego authorities.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department officials told ABC 10News that they were contacted by San Diego Police after someone reported seeing two bodies in the river off Dairy Mart Road sometime Wednesday evening.

Crews searched the area but were unable to locate the bodies in the darkness and through the brush.

On Thursday morning, SDFD lifeguards went into the water and recovered the bodies; the two decedents were not identified.

It is unknown as to how the two people ended up in the water and how long they were in the area.