2 arrested in April 2025 deadly shooting in El Cajon

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) – Two people were arrested in connection with a shooting in El Cajon this spring that left a man dead, police announced Monday.

El Cajon Police said 22-year-old Frankie England and 35-year-old Dontel Wallace were arrested on suspicion of murder in the April 13 death of Deandra Bryant.

According to police, officers responding to reports of shots fired in the 1100 block of East Madison Avenue just after 9:45 p.m. arrived to find Bryant down in a parking lot with gunshot wounds.

Bryant, 46, was taken to an area hospital but died after arrival.

Detectives determined Bryant “had been involved in an altercation with two male suspects. During the confrontation, one of the suspects produced a firearm and shot Bryant. Both suspects fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival.”

After detectives identified England and Wallace as suspects, police located and arrested England on July 2.

Wallace was arrested on unrelated firearm charges on June 11, but his charges were upgraded to murder, according to police.

A motive in the case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact El Cajon Police at 619-579-3311.