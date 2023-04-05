2 arrested after police pursuit involving stolen truck

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A pursuit involving a stolen pickup truck ended in the arrest of two people in City Heights early Wednesday morning, San Diego Police said.

At around 3 a.m., officers were in an area near 39th Street and Polk Avenue when they spotted a truck that was reported stolen.

Officers attempted to communicate with the people inside the truck, but police said the driver sped away, prompting a brief chase.

The truck led officers through Teralta Park on Central Avenue before it eventually crashed into a pole.

According to police, the driver and a passenger tried to run away following the crash but officers were able to apprehend them.