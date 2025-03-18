2 arrested after high-speed chase from downtown San Diego to Clairemont Mesa

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A driver and another person were arrested following a high-speed chase from downtown San Diego to the Clairemont Mesa area early Tuesday morning.

San Diego Police said officers spotted an Audi sedan going in the wrong direction on A Street at around 2 a.m. and tried to pull the driver over.

However, the driver refused to stop and sped away. Officers pursued the car on Interstate 5 as a police helicopter tracked the vehicle from above.

At one point during the chase, the Audi reached speeds over 100 miles per hour.

The car eventually exited from I-5 on Balboa Avenue but crashed into a center divide, causing one tire to blow out.

According to police, the driver and his passenger stopped in a neighborhood in the 4500 block of Mt. Alifan Drive, near Horizon Christian Academy, and tried to hide from officers.

The two men were quickly located and then taken into custody, police said.

There was no immediate word on the charges the men may face.