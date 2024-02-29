2 arrested, 1 on the run after high-speed police chase ends in crash in La Mesa

LA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) – Two people were arrested but one person got away following a high-speed chase that ended in a crash in La Mesa.

Early Thursday morning, El Cajon Police spotted a car linked to a series of burglaries and thefts and tried to pull the vehicle over.

However, the driver refused to stop and then sped away, prompting officers to pursue the car.

The vehicle went nearly 100 mph as it made its way westbound on Interstate 8 into La Mesa, but when the car exited at Jackson Drive off-ramp, it struck an embankment and came to a stop.

Three of the vehicle occupants got out of the car and ran away, but officers were able to catch up to two of them.

The third person could not be located.