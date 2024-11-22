2 Alpine elementary school students suspended over alleged threats

ALPINE (CNS) - Two students at Shadow Hills Elementary School are on suspension Friday after being suspected of making threats against a group of students and teachers, later determined to not be credible, the Alpine Sheriff's Station said Friday.

The sheriff's office was notified by the administration of Shadow Hills at 5:30 p.m. Thursday that threats were allegedly made by two students against students and teachers, sheriff's officials said in a statement.

Administrators said they identified the suspects and their parents were contacted by deputies and home safety checks were conducted, the statement said. The school suspended the two students.

Deputies conducted a preliminary investigation and said the threats do not appear to be credible, the statement said.

Sheriff's deputies will conduct extra patrols of the school Friday out of an abundance of caution, the sheriff's statement said.

