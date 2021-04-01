$2.6 Million Powerball ticket sold in Temecula

TEMECULA, Calif. (KGTV) -- One lucky California lottery player is celebrating April Fools’ Day after winning $2,656,980 in Wednesday's Powerball drawing.

The ticket matched the numbers 3-55-10-44-68 but missed the Powerball number 24.

The winning ticket was sold at Circle K located on Temecula Parkway in Temecula. The gas station owner will receive a bonus of $13,284 for selling the winning ticket.

No one won the Powerball jackpot Wednesday night. The jackpot for Saturday night’s drawing is an estimated $32 million.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in 41,416,353, according to the California Lottery.