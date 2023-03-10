$1M Scratchers ticket sold at National City store

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A Scratchers ticket worth $1 million was recently sold at a National City grocery store, California Lottery Officials announced.

Officials said a man purchased a Winter Riches Scratchers ticket at Vallarta Supermarkets on 901 Euclid Ave., and it was later revealed to be worth a cool $1 million.

The prize winner did not comment on his win.

Lottery officials noted a Vallarta Supermarkets location in Whittier sold a Scratchers ticket worth $5 million in April 2022.

Vallarta Supermarkets Director of Marketing Lizette Gomez said, “Our stores do see an increase in traffic, particularly during the large jackpots, as customers come in hopes of purchasing the winning ticket. Increased foot traffic can lead to boost in sales of other products and services we offer at our Supermarkets, making it a win-win for everyone."