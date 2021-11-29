Watch
19-day streak of rising San Diego County gas prices ends

Posted at 8:53 AM, Nov 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-29 11:53:58-05

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County Monday was unchanged Monday, ending a 19-day streak of increases totaling 12.5 cents that boosted it to $4.67, its highest amount since Oct. 12, 2012.

The average price rose by one-tenth of a cent six of the previous seven days, including Sunday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is nine-tenths of a cent more than one week ago, 14.5 cents higher than one month ago and $1.512 greater than one year ago.

The average price is 5.5 cents shy of matching San Diego County's record high of $4.725 set on Oct. 8, 2012.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
