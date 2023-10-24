150 Antisemitic and anti-LGBTQ+ flyers distributed over the weekend in San Diego neighborhoods

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Two homeowners in two different neighborhoods, one in La Mesa and one in San Diego, say they received flyers on the same day that were homophobic and antisemitic.

"Sunday morning is when we discovered them. They had been distributed the night before," said La Mesa resident Wayne Blizzard.

Blizzard says the flyers were left on his driveway.

"The one we got had supposed statistics about gay people that were absurd. None were substantiated with any source," he said.

Blizzard’s neighbors also got flyers that rehashed antisemitic themes from the early 1900s.

"I would say I am a little bit intimidated, but I want to stand against it and resist. That is one of the things they want, is to create is intimidation," he added.

Two miles from Blizzard’s home, Yiftach Levy says the same flyers were distributed in his neighborhood. He is from Israel and says this comes during a tough time.

"I still have a lot of family and friends there and people who are in harms way. The through line of the images and hatred is very palpable right now," said Levy.

The San Diego Anti-Defamation League tells us "the flyers are consistent with other flyers distributed in the region since June and created by a fringe antisemitic and white supremacist group. The ADL Center on Extremism and law enforcement have been tracking them for some time."

ABC 10News has contacted the San Diego Police Department about the flyers but has yet to hear back as of Monday evening.