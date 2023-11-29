Watch Now
15-year-old teenager arrested following Mater Dei High School lockdown

Posted at 5:45 PM, Nov 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-28 20:45:06-05

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — A 15-year-old teenager was arrested Tuesday afternoon for making a threatening call to Mater Dei High School, which prompted the school to pause entry to or exit from campus, Chula Vista police said.

The "secure campus" protocol was placed just before 1 p.m. after a staff member reported receiving a call claiming to commit a shooting on campus.

Chula Vista police, in collaboration with school staff, heightened security and conducted a search for potential threats, according to a press release from the Chula Vista Police Department on Tuesday afternoon.

The security measure was lifted at 1:39 p.m. after officers found no immediate threats on campus. The police remained at the school for the rest of the school day.

An arrest was made shortly after 5 p.m. as the police located the teenager in Chula Vista, identified as the caller. "The juvenile was not a student at Mater Dei High School," the release said.

"At this point in the investigation, it appears the call was a hoax and the students and staff at Mater Dei High School were never in immediate danger," according to the release.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or submit a tip via P3tips if they wish to remain anonymous.

