15 Rock Church employees have contracted COVID-19

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Fifteen employees at The Rock Church are quarantined at home after testing positive for the coronavirus, according to a statement sent to ABC 10News Sunday evening.

"We currently have 15 confirmed cases across our five physical locations. We are working with and helping these members of our Rock staff get the care and help they need," a church spokesperson said in a statement.

The affected employees are currently quarantined at home and following health guidelines.

To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the church is limiting its capacity at next week's service.

"Our in-person Sunday services will be limited to our Point Loma and Microsite locations only on May 23," church officials said.

The church says it will continue to follow CDC guidelines and clean and disinfect all building areas at its five San Diego County locations.