15 arrested after panga boat washes up in La Jolla

Posted at 9:57 AM, Aug 18, 2021
SAN DIEGO (CNS) -- Fifteen people were arrested Wednesday after a panga boat washed up on a La Jolla beach.

A Coast Guard vessel spotted the boat, which had "several visible people" aboard, at about 3:35 a.m. near Bird Rock, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials.

About 10 minutes later, the boat landed near Nautilus Street, and the panga's occupants -- 13 men and two women -- were taken into custody, according to CBP.

A Border Patrol spokesman said that of the 13 men, 12 were Mexican nationals and one was from Guatemala. One of the women was from El Salvador and the other was from Guatemala. No injuries were reported among those taken into custody.

