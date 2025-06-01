144 weapons turned into Sheriff's Office at San Marcos gun safety event

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (CNS) — A weekend gun safety event resulted in people turning in 144 firearms at a San Diego County sheriff's station, officials said.

The event happened Saturday at the San Marcos sheriff's station at 182 Santar Place. Those who turned in handguns, rifles and shotguns received a $100 gift card, or a $200 gift card for an assault weapon.

The county will process all the collected weapons, and "any firearms found to have been involved in a crime will be referred to the appropriate law enforcement agency," officials said. "If any guns are found to be stolen, the original owners will be contacted. All remaining weapons will be destroyed in accordance with the law," they added.

The San Diego County District Attorney's Office, Carlsbad Police Department, Palomar College Police Department and Cal State San Marcos also supported the gun safety event.

Sheriff's officials said residents can always turn in unwanted weapons to any sheriff's station or substation, or any law enforcement agency. For safety reasons, the sheriff's office advised people to keep the weapon in their vehicle truck and rely on a deputy for instructions.

More information is available by calling the non-emergency line at 858-868-3200.