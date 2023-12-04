14-year-old dies near US-Mexico border in Jacumba, volunteers raise concerns

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Customs and Border Protection officials confirmed the death of a 14-year-old in Jacumba, near the U.S.-Mexico border.

CBP officials said on Dec. 2, at around 11 a.m., the teen showed up at the border with injuries described as serious.

According to Cal Fire officials, crews responded within 30 minutes to perform CPR, but the 14-year-old passed away at the scene.

The cause of the teen’s death is unknown.

Robert Vivar, who works closely with asylum seekers waiting along the border, said he knows what migrants are willing to risk for a better life in the United States.

“Some of the migrants that suffered some kind of injury," Vivar said. "The desperation in their eyes that you see. Even though they're injured, they're glad to have made it at least this far.”

Vivar said that desperation fuels their journey, but not everyone makes it to the end.

“Anybody that perishes trying to seek a better life is very sad, very emotional to us," Vivar said. "But that was somebody’s child, somebody’s grandchild.”

“We’re talking hypothermia," said Sam Schultz. "Exposure, small children, old people.”

Schultz brings food to migrants there every day. He said while they camp near the border, tents are their only shelter against strong winds and frozen ground.

He estimates there are more than 700 people waiting for asylum.

“We’re all being swamped by the amount of people. It’s really hard to stay on top of it. It looks like its going to be ongoing,” Shultz said.