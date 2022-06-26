14-year-old boy struck, killed by driver in Escondido

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) – A 14-year-old boy was struck and killed while crossing the street in Escondido on Sunday, according to the Escondido Police Department.

EPD said they received a report of a collision involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Bear Valley Parkway and Grand Avenue at 9:27 p.m. When officers arrived, they found the boy lying on the street. The driver had left the scene.

Officers immediately began CPR until the Escondido Fire Department could arrive. The boy was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries.

Police said investigators determined that he had been crossing the street east in the crosswalk on Bear Valley Parkway at Grand Avenue when he was hit by a car traveling north on Bear Valley Parkway.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Officer Smyth at 760-839-4423.