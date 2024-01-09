Watch Now
14-year-old boy arrested after leading San Diego Police on chase in Paradise Hills area

KGTV
Posted at 6:41 AM, Jan 09, 2024
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A 14-year-old boy was arrested after San Diego Police said he led officers on a chase in the Paradise Hills area early Tuesday morning.

At around 12:30 a.m., officers spotted a black Nissan Altima speeding on Woodman Street and tried to pull the driver over. However, the driver refused to stop, prompting officers to initiate a pursuit.

The Altima entered eastbound state Route 54 in the wrong direction, and after the driver tried to turn around, the car broke down on the freeway.

The driver got out of the wrecked car and ran away towards an embankment.

Officers, with help from K-9 units and a helicopter, spotted the driver hiding in bushes and took him into custody. Police at the scene said the driver told officers that he was 14 years old.

According to police, a gun was found inside the car.

There was no immediate word on what charges the teen could face.

