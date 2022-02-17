13 vehicles impounded for illegal street racing in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department impounded 13 vehicles suspected of being used for street racing and intersection takeovers in San Diego.

The illegal event happened on Christmas day in the Mission Valley and University City neighborhoods after police received several phone calls of residents complaining.

"These activities are dangerous and risk the safety of the drivers, spectators, and uninvolved community members," SDPD said in a statement.

The department requested and received court orders to seize these vehicles. It's unclear how officers were able to identify all 13 vehicles.

The owners of the cars used in illegal street racing will be able to get them back after 30 days, but they’ll have to pay some hefty fines ranging from $1,800 - $2,000. SDPD said the investigation is ongoing and more penalties are expected.

"As drivers of these vehicles are identified and arrested, they face potential imprisonment for 90 days, fines of $1,000, 40 days of community service, and a 6-month license suspension," the department said in a statement.