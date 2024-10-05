10th Annual Taste of Oceanside begins with bites, drinks and live music

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The 10th annual Taste of Oceanside will kick off Saturday, providing food, drinks and live entertainment in the heart of downtown.

The event, beginning at 1:30 p.m., will allow attendees to explore Oceanside on foot or aboard the free "Taste Trolley." A food and beverage combination tickets allows ticketholders to try libations from local breweries and wineries at stores and offices throughout the downtown corridor.

A total of 50 participating businesses, including cultural stalwarts such as Oceanside Theatre Company, new-to-the-area breweries like Green Cheek and North Coast mainstays such as Señor Grubby's, will offer tastes, drinks or both.

"We're thrilled to celebrate a decade of Taste of Oceanside and showcase the diverse and delicious offerings of our downtown area," said Gumaro Escarcega, CEO of MainStreet Oceanside. "This event brings our community together and highlights the incredible talent of our local chefs and restaurateurs to allow them to show off what they do best."

A portion of the proceeds from every ticket sold will be donated to Lived Experiences, a grassroots nonprofit in Oceanside, focused on underserved families through programs such as a wellness center, mobile laundry, food pantry and mentoring.

