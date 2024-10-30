10News Wake Up Call: Wednesday, Oct. 30

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Good morning! ABC 10News brings you the latest headlines and local microclimate forecasts to start your day on the right foot.

New measures are being introduced to prevent the practices of rent rigging and housing price gouging in San Diego.

City of San Diego leaders and housing advocates on Wednesday will address the use of AI technology aimed at raising prices to take advantage of renters.

In a news release, city officials said: “The Department of Justice and many Attorneys General across the United States have alleged in numerous complaints that price-fixing software driven by complex, AI-driven algorithms used by some corporate landlords provides a modern-day price fixing service that directly and indirectly inflates rent prices harming millions of Americans.”

At a press conference set for 8:15 a.m., City Council President Sean Elo-Rivera, Chief Deputy City Attorney Heather Ferbert, and a coalition of local housing advocates will propose a ban on the use and sale of that technology.

San Francisco was the first U.S. city to ban the software.

The proposed ban will be introduced to the City Council’s Rules Committee.

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

Multiple agencies are investigating a series of brush fires that ignited along state Route 94 in the Lemon Grove area Wednesday morning.

At around midnight, crews were called to eastbound SR-94 near Lemon Grove Avenue due to fires that were burning vegetation off the freeway.

The multiple fires spanned nearly a half mile, and it took firefighters nearly two hours to put them out.

Investigators, including California Highway Patrol officers and SD County sheriff's deputies, are trying to determine if the fires were intentionally set.

TRAFFIC:

Two vehicles collided on Friars Road in Mission Valley early Wednesday morning, leaving one of the cars on its roof.

The crash happened at around 1:45 a.m. near Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego Police said.

A witness told ABC 10News that the gray car and white car collided at a high rate of speed, and the impact caused the white car to flip over multiple times before it came to rest on its roof.

The drivers of each vehicle were evaluated by paramedics, but no one had to be transported to a hospital.

San Diego Police said no arrests were made.

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

One year after the City of San Diego rolled out its Organic Waste Recycling Program, ABC 10News anchor Jared Aarons checked back with the city to learn how the initiative is doing and what challenges remain in the fight against climate change.

According to numbers from the city, 90,400 tons of organic waste went to the San Diego Miramar Greenery in Fiscal Year 2022, the year before the roll-out. In 2023, that number increased to 108,115 tons. In 2024, it was 158,086 tons.

As the amount of organic waste has risen, so has the amount of compost created. The city says the Greenery created 45,000 tons of compost in 2023. So far in 2024, they've churned out 70,000 tons.

The compost is free for the public to pick up.

Meanwhile, the amount of garbage going into the Miramar Landfill has dropped, from 838,921 tons in FY 2022 to 695,124 tons in FY24. The city points out that 2024 would have been much lower if not for the extra trash created by the January floods.

Read Jared Aaron’s full story at https://www.10news.com/news/we-follow-through/san-diegos-organic-waste-recycling-program-shows-progress-after-first-full-year.

