10News Wake Up Call: Tuesday, Oct. 29

TODAY'S TOP STORY:

Tuesday marks one week until Election Day, and ABC 10News has learned that more than 500,000 San Diegans have already cast their ballots.

As we approach Nov. 5, city and county officials are asking more than 1.7 million eligible voters to make sure they participate in the election.

In addition to the presidential election between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, some high-profile/high-stakes races in San Diego include:



San Diego mayoral race between incumbent Mayor Todd Gloria and Larry Turner

San Diego City Attorney’s race between Heather Ferbert and Brian Maienschein

Measure F: The proposed citywide one percent sales tax increase

All of the information you’ll need for Election Day -- including ballot drop-off locations, nearest polling place, or breakdowns of state/county propositions and measures -- can be found at https://www.10news.com/americavotes.

MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS:

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

KGTV

A driver led California Highway Patrol officers on a pursuit that ended in San Diego’s North Park neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

At around 12:15 am., officers spotted a Toyota Corolla speeding on southbound state Route 15 near Adams Avenue in the Kensington area and tried to pull the vehicle over.

However, the driver refused to stop and sped away, prompting officers to give chase.

The Corolla exited on Ocean View Boulevard and continued to lead officers on the pursuit until finally stopping near 33rd Street.

The ABC 10News Breaking News Tracker was at the scene as officers detained several people from the vehicle at gunpoint.

The driver underwent sobriety tests, but as of 4 a.m., no arrests were made.

TRAFFIC:

Heads up for those traveling in Mira Mesa on Tuesday: Aqua Mansa Road -- which locals refer to as an “alligator road” because of its cracks -- received a “failing” rating in a recent assessment.

Aqua Mansa Road has not undergone major repairs since October 2000.

Work on the roadway in the 7900 block begins at 9 a.m.

Check the latest conditions on San Diego County's roadways at https://www.10news.com/traffic

CONSUMER:

Instagram has launched a new in-app campaign to raise awareness of financial sextortion.

Sextortion is when someone tries to coerce someone else into sending them sexually explicit videos or photos – but the receiving party later threatens to release those images/videos unless a payment is made.

As part of the effort to combat sextortion, a video will appear on the IG feed of younger users that explains and warns of sextortion.

Instagram, owned by Meta, will also have other safety measures in place for teens and young adults, such as the ability to hide followers and following lists from potential scammers and the prevention of screenshots of certain images or direct messages.

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

San Diego County records obtained by ABC 10News dispute Board of Supervisors Chair Nora Vargas’ claim of a doctor’s appointment on the day she walked out of a meeting and later attended a Padres game.

On Oct. 8, Vargas moved all of her items to the front of the day’s meeting agenda and then walked out abruptly in the afternoon, missing a consequential vote on a gun procurement ordinance.

She later posted a video on her Instagram account while at Petco Park for the Padres’ NLDS game.

Watch reporter Spencer Soicher’s latest update on this ongoing story:

