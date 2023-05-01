10News Anchor Kimberly Hunt covers 'May Day' rally in Barrio Logan

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — 10News Anchor Kimberly Hunt was live at Chicano Park in the Barrio Logan community Monday afternoon reporting on the San Diego Workers Convene International Workers Day March & Rally.

The origins of May Day or International Workers Day in America go back to 1880s Chicago and the fight for an eight-hour work day.

A violent confrontation, known as the Hay-Market Riot, between police and labor protesters left several police and civilians dead and dozens injured.

Not long after, international groups and trade unions designated May 1 as Workers Day, to commemorate the riot.

Since then, around the world, the day has been an occasion for demonstrations and rallies in support of workers.

