10News Anchor Aaron Dickens heads to neighborhoods near Tijuana river before upcoming storms

SAN YSIDRO (KGTV) — Trash, sediment and sewage.

That is what you will see and smell down by the Tijuana River. ABC 10News Anchor Aaron Dickens spoke to a local resident who has lived in the area for more than 20 years. She says it has never been this bad.

"We have never seen the amount of debris, dirt, pollution and trash that has been left here from the flood. The biggest concern is the new storms coming in — how much worse is this going to be," said Elizabeth Bagnas.

Bagnas has another big concern. She says she smelled the sewage coming from the river after last Monday’s storm.

"It is pollution that is right at our doorstep. It is going to be awful," she added.

As you get closer to the border, you will see more flooding. The road in front of the Hollister Street Pump Station was still flooded.

A spokesperson from the International Boundary and Water Commission told ABC 10News the Hollister Pump Station was shut down as a precaution, so sediment would not clog the pumps or canyons that collect water.

Officials also say 3 billion gallons of water flowed down the Tijuana River during the storm and almost all of it was rain water, not sewage.

Officials say there was no significant damage to the pump station or wastewater treatment plant, and operations were normal. They will be monitoring the upcoming storms.