$10M state grant earmarked for South Bay affordable housing project, neighborhood improvements

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - State funding of $10 million will help construct a transit-oriented affordable housing development at the Palm Avenue Transit Station and other South Bay projects, it was announced Monday.

San Diego leaders from the city, county and local nonprofits gathered on Monday to discuss the funding from the state's Regional Early Action Planning Higher Impact Transformative program.

"It is a priority we make impactful investments in affordable housing and transportation for our disadvantaged communities," said San Diego Association of Governments and San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Nora Vargas. "Building places for people to live, work, and play near reliable and accessible transportation alternatives and opportunities will help us meet our local and state emission reduction goals and will ensure the San Diego region continues to thrive for community members today and for our future generations."

San Diego and county officials were joined by community leaders from Casa Familiar and National Community Renaissance, in partnership with Malik Infill Development, to celebrate the funding for the Transforming & Advancing South County Transit Communities program. SANDAG will manage the funding between the city, Casa Familiar and National CORE.

"San Diego won $10 million of a total statewide funding pool of just $30 million, and that's thanks to the city, the county, SANDAG, Casa Familiar, National CORE, and Malik Infill Development working together as a supremely effective public-private partnership," said San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria. "The result will be hundreds of deeply affordable homes, new homeownership opportunities, and better-connected mobility pathways for residents in southern San Diego."

Besides the affordable housing development at Palm Avenue, the funds are also earmarked for converting an alleyway into a safer corridor for pedestrians and bikes and establishing rent-to-own opportunities for residents in San Ysidro.

"We are excited to be here standing in San Ysidro, a border community that for far too long has been forgotten," said Casa Familiar CEO Lisa Cuestas. "San Ysidro deserves a healthy neighborhood; all communities deserve a high quality of life, so let's continue working collaboratively."

Earlier this month, the state approved SANDAG's full Regional Early Action Planning application -- a total of $43 million in formula funding for planning and implementing projects that accelerate progress toward the state's climate and housing goals throughout the county.

SANDAG will split that award between an "affordable housing trust fund and three separate suballocation programs: one to local jurisdictions for planning and capital investments; one to transportation agencies for studies, predevelopment work, and redevelopment at transit hubs; and one to the Southern California Tribal Chairman's Association to help tribal nations meet their unique housing needs," a statement from the agency reads.

