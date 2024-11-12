1 person taken to hospital after car slams into El Cajon home

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) – One person was taken to the hospital after a car crashed into a home in an El Cajon neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred just after 2 a.m. in 900 block of Jamacha Road, near Granite Hills Drive.

El Cajon Police did not immediately release details on what led to the crash, but the ABC 10News Breaking News Tracker arrived as paramedics loaded a person into an ambulance. The extent of the person’s injuries was unknown.

The ABC 10News Breaking News Tracker saw officers speaking to a man sitting on the side of the road while in handcuffs. It is unclear if the man was arrested or detained.

No other injuries were reported.