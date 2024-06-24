Watch Now
1 person killed in vehicle crash off SR-905 in Otay Mesa

Posted at 6:28 AM, Jun 24, 2024

OTAY MESA, Calif. (KGTV) – A single-vehicle crash off state Route 905 in Otay Mesa left one person dead early Monday morning.

California Highway Patrol officers were called to an area off SR-905 near Heritage Road just after 12 a.m. due to reports of two people trapped in a car that veered off the freeway and overturned in brush hundreds of feet from the road.

Responding firefighters cut open the vehicle to pull the two people out of the wreckage.

ABC 10News learned one person died at the scene, while the other victim was taken to the hospital with injuries of unknown severity.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

