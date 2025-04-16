Watch Now
1 person killed in fiery crash on I-15 in Scripps Ranch

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A fiery crash involving a motorcycle left one person dead Tuesday on Interstate 15 in Scripps Ranch.

The two-wheeler was traveling to the north at high speed at about 4 p.m. when it struck a silver Lexus SUV just south of Mira Mesa Boulevard, fell to the roadway and caught fire, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The victim died at the scene. It was not immediately clear if it was the motorcyclist or another person who was killed in the wreck.

