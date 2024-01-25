1 person killed in crash on I-5 in Del Mar area

DEL MAR, Calif. (KGTV) – One person was killed in a collision involving a vehicle and semitruck on Interstate 5 in the Del Mar area Thursday morning.

The crash was reported on southbound I-5 near Del Mar Heights Road at around 4:16 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP officials said a Toyota pickup truck slammed into the back of semitruck parked on the shoulder.

With the Toyota wedged under the semi, the driver was left trapped in the wreckage.

After an hour-long rescue attempt, emergency responders declared the pickup truck driver dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The collision and emergency response led to a Sig Alert and lane closures, which in turn caused a heavy traffic backup during the morning commute.