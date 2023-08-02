1 person killed in 2-vehicle collision in Bay Terraces

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A passenger in a 2007 Honda Civic was killed after being ejected during a two-vehicle collision in the Bay Terraces neighborhood of San Diego, authorities said Wednesday.

San Diego Police Department officers were called at 9:24 p.m. Tuesday to South Woodman Avenue and Jamie Street where they learned the Honda, driven by a 24-year-old man, was heading south and a 56-year-old man driving a 2006 Kia Sedona in the opposite direction when the Kia attempted to turn onto Woodman without yielding the right of way, said Sgt. K. Gibson.

The two vehicles crashed and one of the two passengers in the Honda -- who were not wearing seat belts -- was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

The other passenger was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. All others suffered minor injuries, Gibson said.

Anyone with information related to this crash was asked to call 858- 495-7800 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

