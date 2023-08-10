1 person killed, driver arrested in multi-vehicle crash on I-5 in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) – A driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI and other charges following a deadly multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 in Oceanside Wednesday night, the California Highway Patrol announced.

According to CHP officials, a black Chevrolet Corvette was heading northbound on I-5 near state Route 78 when the Corvette “veered onto the right shoulder and collided into a parked red Dodge Caliber.”

The Corvette then got back onto the I-5 lanes and hit a big rig truck before coming to a stop.

CHP officials said the Corvette’s driver abandoned the vehicle and ran away, but officers spotted him near the scene a short time later.

A female passenger in the Dodge Caliber died from injuries sustained in the collision, according to the CHP. Four other people in the Caliber were taken to area hospitals for treatment of moderate to major injuries.

Based on evidence gathered at the scene, the driver of the Corvette -- identified as 39-year-old Oceanside resident Edwin Vincent Hoffman -- was arrested and faces charges including felony driving under the influence, felony hit-and-run, and gross vehicular manslaughter.